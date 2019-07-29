Crews Extinguish Brush Fire in Jerome County

JEROME COUNTY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) Jerome Rural Fire Department responded to 572 South and 200 West Monday around 3 p.m. for the report of a brush fire.

According to Chief Joe Robinette, the fire was contained to the backyard of a home. The residents burned some weeds, which then led to the blaze.

No structures were threatened, but the blaze surrounded some antique cars and equipment.

Three firetrucks were on scene, along with eight firemen.

The fire burned about a half acre of land.