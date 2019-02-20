Crews Respond to Morning House Fire in Jerome

JEROME, Idaho (KLIX) – A Jerome family lost their home due to a house fire on Wednesday.

The Jerome City Fire Department responded to the blaze Wednesday morning, the fire department said in a Facebook post. Magic Valley Paramedics, Jerome Rural and Wendell Fire also responded.

Crews had the fire out within a matter of a few minutes, but the damage was already done: the house, located in the 200 block of Fifth Avenue East, was a total loss, according to a report by our media partner KMVT .

Six people were inside the house when the fire started, the news station reported, but they all made it out safely. No injuries were reported.

News Radio 1310 has reached out to the fire department for additional information. More will be posted when it becomes available.