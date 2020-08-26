CSI Cancels Harvest Time Festival

The College of Southern Idaho made the announcement that they would have to cancel the annual Harvest Time Festival due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

In the press release they announced that the event which would have occurred on November 6th through November 8th, had to be canceled due to concerns surrounding COVID-19.

The event is typically hosted by the CSI hospitality, tourism and events clubs. It is the largest arts and crafts fair in the Intermountain west with vendors from Idaho, Utah, Montana, California, Washington and Wyoming. It is usually a great way to get some unique gifts for the upcoming holidays.

In the press release, the CSI professor of Hospitality stated that, "Following increased and overwhelming concerns about the COVID-19 virus, we felt this was the best way to proceed during such an unprecedented global situation."

Another event bites the dust, stupid COVID-19. They did say that those exhibitors who had already signed up for the event this year will either get a full refund or the money will be held for deposit for the 2021 event. Thankfully, right now they are planning on having the event return.