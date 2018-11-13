CSI Joins South Idaho Tourism To Remove Magic Valley Grafitti

Members of Southern Idaho Tourism and the College of Southern Idaho got together recently and removed graffiti from a number of locations throughout the Magic Valley.

The joint effort, which was documented on the Idaho tourism Facebook page , took up the better part of the weekend of November 10, and was carried out by volunteers. Rather than use chemicals to remove graffiti in areas such as Centennial Park and Mermaid Cove, the group covered the markings with paint colors that blended into the natural environment of area surroundings.

We applaud the efforts of those involved in the weekend's restoration attempts. A gallery of before, and after photographs, can also be viewed on the Southern Idaho Tourism Facebook page.