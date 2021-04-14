CSI Offering Free College Credits During Summer 2021

'Your first 8 are on us': that's what the College of Southern Idaho is saying about summer classes this year. If you are planning on taking courses at CSI this summer, you could get up to eight credits for free.

The college has recognized that the pandemic has been hard on most people. For those students who have been impacted by COVID-19 or the pandemic in general CSI is looking for ways to assist in helping you further your education. They plan to use federal emergency relief funding to help cover tuition for as many students this summer as they can. There are requirements to receive the aid, but all who enroll in summer classes will be contacted by the financial aid office at CSI to determine eligibility.

On the flip-side, those graduating this spring will be able to participate in a commencement ceremony for their hard work. There will be 11 separate commencement ceremonies for CSI graduates and one ceremony specifically for the GED group. Graduation will be May 7th and 8th at the CSI Fine Arts Auditorium and only students along with a select few family members will be allowed to attend. Other friends and family can view the ceremonies from home via the livestream link which will be posted on the CSI website.

The number of people allowed at each ceremony will be limited so students are required to RSVP as soon as possible. Social distancing and masks will be required for those attending the ceremonies in person at CSI.

