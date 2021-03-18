CSI United Signer Club Hosting Twin Falls Fundraiser Race Event

For those looking for a good reason to get outside as Spring arrives, the CSI United Signer Club is hosting a fundraiser 5k walk and run event in April. Proceeds from the fundraiser event will help the United Signer Club bring in educational experiences including deaf performers.

The 5k walk or run race will happen at CSI on April 24th, 2021. Participants can register online with this link at Blue Circle Sports for the Feet Stomping, Hearts Pounding, Hands Flying! race before April 2nd to get a participation shirt and guarantee a light breakfast at the event. On-site registration will begin at 8 AM on the day of the event at the Taylor Building on the CSI campus. The fun race begins at 9 and the light breakfast will be served afterwards.

Along with the fun run there will be a 50/50 raffle. The raffle winner will be drawn the day of the event and will get an overnight stay at Cactus Pete's and a $30 food credit along with half the pot from the raffle entries. Raffle tickets will be $10 each and available for purchase at the race.

Adult registration entries are $20 per person and children 12 and under are $12.

Organizers aren't sure what COVID-19 restrictions or regulations will be in effect on the day of the race, but they will inform the community as the event gets closer and they are more certain of what will be required.

