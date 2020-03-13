CSI Will Move Classes Online, Cancels Public Events, Travel

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Like many colleges and universities in the region, the College of Southern Idaho will move all classes online after spring break and has cancelled all public events as a precautionary response to the coronavirus.

According to the CSI website, all classes will shift to online beginning Monday, March 30. Instructors will be working with students in the meantime on how to use the online system. Students are being told to not return to campus, as well as outreach centers, after spring break if they can. For students who cannot go home during the break, the cafeteria, campus computer labs and student housing will remain open for them.

Any event on campus has been cancelled starting on Monday, March 16; the CSI Rodeo has already been canceled for this weekend. Any travel associated with the college has been suspended, including athletic events, exchange programs with travel abroad. The CSI Recreation Center will be closed as of March 13, and will only be used for classes until March 20.

The CSI Early Learning Center, Preschool Lab, Toddler Lab, and Kindergarten classes will be closed beginning March 30, and will remain closed until further notice. CSI staff has been told to continue with regular work and, if possible, work remotely if they can make arrangements with their supervisor.