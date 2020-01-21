Dad Jokes To Get You Through The Day

January seems to be going by so slowly. If you are looking for something to give you a smile today you have to hear this story of the ultimate dad joke prank played on me.

I was having a really rough day so I called my boyfriend and cried to him, you know, as girls do. He was incredibly sympathetic and sweet. After he got home from work, he went to the store and got stuff for dinner so I didn't have to cook. When he got home with his arms full of groceries he put them away, then went to do some work. While he was busy he sent me a text message that said, "Hey, I think I heard a pretty serious leak underneath the kitchen sink, can you check for me?"

Frustrated because that sink has had several leaks already and already having a bad day, I checked under the sink for a leak. This is what I found:

Courtney Salmon

Yes, that is a leek, the vegetable, with a serious face drawn on it. Gotta love the dad jokes. I laughed for far too long about this. It is the reason dad jokes are so successful.

If you are looking for a dad joke every day to make your day just a little brighter there is some great material.

A dad joke a day keeps the blues away.