Father's Day is this weekend and it can often be overwhelming to figure out what to do with your dad. If he doesn't play golf or enjoy fishing or hunting, it can make it tough, but perhaps the best idea is to spend the day with him and have him enjoy watching you have fun instead. There are great ways to spend time bonding and having fun, and there is an event taking place this weekend that is a great way for a dad and his child to enjoy some time making memories. There is also food involved.

Dads & Donuts at Hands-On in Buhl

If you are looking to make great memories between a dad and their child or children, look no further than Dads & Donuts, taking place at Idaho Artisan Den, located at 218 Broadway Ave N in Buhl. The event was originally scheduled to take place in Twin Falls but has been moved to the Buhl location. If you have not seen the new location, this is a great time to. The event will be taking place from 11 AM until 12 PM and will be $18 per artist.

What is Dads & Donuts?

For many dads, seeing their children happy is what makes them happy. With Dads & Donuts, they can sit back and enjoy some donuts, watch their child paint and enjoy making something specifically for them. If dad wants to get in on the fun, they can paint as well. You can leave with a keepsake from your child, a belly full of donuts, and memories that will last a lifetime. It is a great way to bond and spend an afternoon together while having fun and food.

Make sure to sign up today and reserve a spot by clicking the link above. Instead of buying dad a card or taking him to lunch, why not spend some quality time together, make a keepsake, and enjoy Dads & Donuts instead. For all the moms out there, it gives you a quiet house for the afternoon and rewards you as well, so encourage dad to get off the couch. Have fun, eat lots and enjoy Dads and Donuts this weekend in Buhl.

