Dairy Truck Tips Near Idaho Falls, Driver Hospitalized
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-A commercial truck hauling dairy products crashed onto its side Thursday near Idaho Falls sending the driver to the hospital. According to Idaho State Police, the 45-year-old driver from Manhattan, Montana was taken to a nearby hospital a little after 12 p.m. when he went off the shoulder on Interstate 15 and tipped onto its side. The refrigerated truck had been hauling dairy products which were salvaged and donated to area food banks. The crash blocked the roadway for several hours.
