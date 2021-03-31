Data Shows Western U.S. Hate Crimes Increasing, But Not In Idaho

If you've been paying attention to the news recently, you have probably been shaking your head in disgust like most of us regarding recent crimes committed against Asian Americans from coast to coast. Data regarding these atrocious acts against fellow citizens in the Western United States particularly is troubling as well, but it appears that states such as Idaho aren't engaging in such violence.

Hate crimes aren't just taking place in major cities like New York City and Los Angeles, it's going on throughout the country in recent years. There is plenty of hate crime data out there on the Internet to study for yourself, but one thing I'm noticing as I scan the countless pages, is that the type of malice that's playing out weekly through surveillance videos doesn't seem to be taking place in the Gem State, and that's a good thing.

A 2019-2020 review by The Center for the Study of Hate and Extremism at California State University, San Bernardino, has documented increases in hate crimes in cities such as Los Angeles, Phoenix and Seattle. Not a single Idaho city has made any such lists in recent years that I've managed to find. Race and ethnicity remain the highest reason attackers target people for such crimes, followed by religion and sexual orientation, according to information found at justice.gov.

Police in New York have reportedly made an arrest in a recent incident that involved the assault of a 65-year-old Asian woman, in which footage of the act was recently released to the public.

WARNING: THE BELOW VIDEO MAY BE TROUBLING FOR SOME TO WATCH

