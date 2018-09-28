Dead Elk Causes Fatal Head-on Crash North of Shoshone

SHOSHONE, Idaho (KLIX) A Gooding woman died in a two-vehicle crash north of Shoshone late Thursday night after an elk carcass caused her to lose control of her vehicle. Rosalba Mendez Carmona, age 50, was headed south of State Highway 75 at just before 11 p.m. in a small sedan when she hit a dead elk in the road, she lost control and hit a northbound car head-on, according to Idaho State Police. Mendez Carmona died while the other driver, Andrew Horting, age 34, of Shoshone, was flown by air ambulance to Portneuf Medical Center in Pocatello. ISP says the highway was blocked for more than three hours. Both drivers were wearing seat belts.