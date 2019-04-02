Deadline Looms to Submit Input About Idaho’s Transportation Plan

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX) – Time is running out to comment on the Idaho Transportation Department’s long-range plan.

The department said it will accept comments through April 10. That’s one week from Wednesday.

The long-range plan is important for the Gem State and its residents, as it identifies how future funding, technology, demographics, and economics will shape transportation in Idaho to the year 2040.

You can view the draft plan here and access an online comment form.

The draft plan was developed over a two-year period, and included meetings with the public, stakeholders and transportation professionals across the state, the department said. A public meeting was held on March 26 at the Magic Valley office in Shoshone. ITD also made available an online survey and conversations about existing transportation infrastructure, future conditions, needs and issues Idaho can expect over the next two decades.

Those who would like to comment on the plan can choose one of several ways to do so: by accessing the online form at the above link, emailing comments to lrtp@itd.idaho.gov , or sending submissions to:

Idaho Transportation Department

Attn: Planning Services

3311 W. State Street

Boise, ID 83703