Another Driver Tangles With an Idaho Snowplow and Fails

Snowplows are big. Snowplows are heavy. Snowplows have sharp edges. Why would you pick a fight with a snowplow? Yet, people in Idaho keep doing it. In the latest wreck, no one was seriously hurt. But it’s the fifth of the season, and a driver has an SUV that looks like it met a giant can opener.



Passing on the right is also a no-no!

While I don’t like being behind a plow when I’m in a rush, I figure the road ahead is worse before the guy ahead of me clears the snow and ice.

Back in December of 1984, I had the worst car accident of my life. 150 feet of guardrail kept me from plunging into a ravine. It was cold, snowy,y and icy and I was driving home from work. I was following the speed limit, but conditions suggested I should have dropped down about 15 miles per hour slower. I survived, and I learned a lesson.

Wet roads are rough. Snow-covered roads are often worse. Ice and snow are a really bad mix.

Meanwhile, the drivers of the plows can’t maneuver the great big vehicles to avoid a collision with someone who begins to spin out while attempting to pass.

It’s a good way to cut your trip home short. You may never make it home. Unless it’s the funeral home.

I don’t any longer believe warnings work. People know the risks and most gauge they can pull it off. Maybe you can for 100 straight times. It’s the 101st when things can careen out of control.

I was alert the entire ride as I bounced around the inside of my car. It’s a sobering experience. It was a blessing for me. It made me much more aware of how close you can come to dying when you decide to take chances. I like quiet drives home much more than tempting fate.

Get our free mobile app