The deadliest time on Idaho roads is one hour on one day at the end of every week. Idaho Transportation Department has pinpointed the time to late Saturday afternoon. Between 4:00 and 5:00.

Too Many Distractions

If you think about it, this is a time of day when many people have been out shopping or running errands for several hours, and they're in a hurry to get home. Or travelers are trying to get in a few more miles before sunset. ITD also says many recent crash victims weren’t wearing seatbelts.

There have been more deadly accidents at this point this year since January than there were at this point last year. When numbers were compiled at the end of last week, there were 94 deaths compared to 88 through mid-June in 2024. Some of this could be chalked up to more drivers, but both Idaho State Police and the Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office point to distracted driving. Especially the use of telephones behind the wheel.

You Can Help Yourself

Some crashes are due to traditional causes. Impaired driving, speed, and failure to stay in the lane.

Law enforcement warns that the stretch from Memorial Day to Labor Day is roughly 100 days, and these are considered the deadliest.

Sometimes we have to drive on Saturday afternoons, but clearly, your odds would be better at another time. The advice appears to be to stay off the phone, don’t drink or smoke pot before driving, wear your seatbelt, stay in the lane, and follow the posted speed limit. I’ll wager everyone has violated one of those, or multiple.

