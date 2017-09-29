Decorative Boise Manhole Covers Unveiled

It's odd that something so pretty is used to cover something so...not pretty.

The new Boise manhole covers will be a part of the LIV District in downtown. FYI - the Boise LIV District is a new district built to integrate into the existing neighborhood. LIV means - Lasting Environments, Innovative Enterprises and Vibrant Communities. I guess it is a fancy name for a green community?

Let's hope there aren't any creepy clowns below those artistic sewer covers.

