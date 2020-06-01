Detours on Highway Project Near Burley

BURLEY, Idaho (KLIX)-Two detours are expected this week on a highway widening project near Burley.

The Idaho Transportation Department announced the first detour is scheduled for Monday evening (June 1) from 7 p.m to 7 a.m. at Bedke Boulevard. Access will be closed to through traffic and motorists will need to use State Highway 27 while crews work on new storm sewer and electrical components.

Idaho Transportation Department

The second detour is planed for Saturday (June 6) to Thursday (June 11) on a railroad crossing on U.S. Highway 30. Eastern Idaho Railroad will be working in the area on the crossing while traffic is rerouted onto West 16th Street as US 30 will be closed to through traffic between Parke Avenue and Washington Avenue.

Idaho Transportation Department

ITD said the project to widen the highway on a four mile section from two lanes to four lanes. The construction is expected to be complete by this fall.