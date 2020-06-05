Did Antifa Attempt to Infiltrate Idaho?

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

It all depends on your source for news. The Washington Post claims it never happened. Two writers at the Post, both most likely reporting from an air conditioned office two-thousand miles away, label it myth. Or mass hysteria. Not that there isn’t a nugget of truth in their argument. Some rumors of Antifa coming to Idaho never materialized.

The witnesses tell the New American a handful of Antifa demonstrators arrived from Spokane and actually had a cordial interaction before turning around for home.

Payette would appear an unlikely target for the masked marauders of the left. After all, they’d get distracted driving through Ontario and stop and load up on weed. They’d lose all interest in a march through downtown Payette.

A writer at the New American, the magazine of the John Birch Society, offers first-hand accounts of a confrontation between Antifa and some retired cops. In a Winco parking lot in Coeur d’Alene. At the Washington Post they probably think Winco is the name of a board game.

The witnesses tell the New American a handful of Antifa demonstrators arrived from Spokane and actually had a cordial interaction before turning around for home.

Now, who are you going to believe?

The same question I offered on-air. Mainstream media can whine all it wants about how talk radio has demonized reporters, however. Media bias is real. It’s real in coverage of riots. It’s real in coverage of conservatives. It’s real in coverage of Middle America. Very few journalists any longer try and hide their disdain for Christian faith, law enforcement and people who work with their hands.

Maybe the folks at the Post believe their version of events but if you want others to join you, stop kicking them.