Did You Know: Twin Falls Has A Comic Book Store

I can't believe I missed this. Twin Falls apparently has a comic book store and it seems to have been around for a while. It's called Scramble City Comics and I feel like I have to go get my nerd on and check it out.

Located at 561 Fillmore Street in Twin Falls, Scramble City Comics offers comic books, graphic novels, collectibles, toys and memorabilia. I have heard so many people say that there needs to be something like this it Twin Falls. Well, apparently there has been one sitting under our noses for a while now.

The shop is open from noon until 7:30 p.m. Monday through Wednesday and on Friday, then on Thursday open from 3 p.m. until 8:30 p.m. The shop is closed on Sundays. If you follow them on social media, the manager of the place updates regularly if he will be stepping out of the building or if for some reason the shop isn't open. You can always give them a call as well at (208) 613-5979.

It appears that you can also pre-order comic books and figurines through the shop as well. They have a variety of Marvel, DC, Manga and other comic book collections. They also sell Funko Pops and other action figures. It definitely looks like a great place to get your nerd on! They even sell gift certificates if you want to help someone else get their nerd on.