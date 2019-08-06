Did You Know You Can Turn Left On Red In Downtown (Sometimes)

I may be the only one who was slightly confused by this situation, but I wanted to know if I was doing something illegal or not. Driving down Fairfield toward 2nd Ave W, is it illegal to make a left turn on red on to a one way street? I finally got the answer.

Ok, so let me be a little more clear. If I am on Fairfield St N and I want to make a left turn on the one way street 2nd Ave W, there is a stop light there. I wanted to know if I knew there was no traffic coming from the one way on 2nd, could I turn left on to 2nd Street even though there was a red light. You can always turn right on red (unless posted) as long as traffic is coming, but something about turning left felt wrong.

Well, according to the Twin Falls Police, it is completely legal to turn left on that red as long as you first yield to cross traffic and pedestrians who have the right of way.

"Except when a sign is in place prohibiting a turn, a driver after stopping, facing a steady red signal, may turn right or LEFT on to a one way."

Thank you Twin Falls Police for clarifying this for me. I can't be the only one who was confused by this, am I?