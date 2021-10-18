Director of Southern Idaho Economic Development Headed South

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-The executive director for Southern Idaho Economic Development is headed to California for new employment. The College of Southern Idaho, which employs the SIED director, announced Connie Stopher stepped down to take a new position in Temecula, California in a similar position. Stopher has worked at SIED for nearly five years, her last day will be November 5. “As Board Chair, I applaud Connie’s efforts in leading SIED. As the economic development marketing organization in the Magic Valley, she led the very successful expansion of our social media presence, and rural Magic Valley development opportunities. She will be a great asset to her new organization,” said Dan Olmstead, the Chair of the SIED Board in a prepared statement.

