Three Flights A Day to Return at Magic Valley Airport

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Travelers from the Magic Valley will be able to choose from three flights a day once again to Utah starting the first of August.

The city of Twin Falls announced the plans of Delta to restore the three flights a day at Magic Valley Regional Airport, two flights on Saturday, after the coronavirus (COVID-19) greatly reduced air travel across the country.

The reduction in flights began in May out of the airport as the virus greatly reduced the amount of passengers taking to the air and the the Gem State was beginning to open back up after a stay-home order.

Delta transports passengers to the Salt Lake City International Airport which is currently seeing an expansion under construction. There travelers from the Magic Valley can connect to hundreds of destinations.

Delta does require passengers to wear a mask during the entire flight, except during meal service, and has stepped up cleaning procedures for their aircraft.