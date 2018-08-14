Do I Have Need to Go to Nampa to Find Good Pasta?

Photo by Keystone/Getty Images.

I like pasta.

Are there no good Italian restaurants in Twin Falls or even Boise?

Growing up I so much liked spaghetti I asked my mom if she could make it for dinner every night.  After 5 days I wanted something else but I could still eat it several days a week.

There is an Alexa in my home and on two occasions I’ve asked for a list of Italian restaurants (I’m aware of one in Twin Falls).  In both instances I’ve been given a list of Italian joints in Nampa.  Why Nampa?  Are there no good Italian restaurants in Twin Falls or even Boise?  Help me out here. Within reasonable distance where can I find good Italian food?

