Do I Have Need to Go to Nampa to Find Good Pasta?

Are there no good Italian restaurants in Twin Falls or even Boise?

Growing up I so much liked spaghetti I asked my mom if she could make it for dinner every night. After 5 days I wanted something else but I could still eat it several days a week.

There is an Alexa in my home and on two occasions I’ve asked for a list of Italian restaurants (I’m aware of one in Twin Falls). In both instances I’ve been given a list of Italian joints in Nampa. Why Nampa? Are there no good Italian restaurants in Twin Falls or even Boise? Help me out here. Within reasonable distance where can I find good Italian food?