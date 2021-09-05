Dog Dead After Leaping Over Ledge at Salmon Dam Near Twin Falls

Dog lovers should be aware the following story is gut-wrenching. It happened Saturday at Salmon Dam Reservoir. A dog leaped over the ledge at the dam. The owner of the animal then found a spot to hike and slide down the canyon wall. And then couldn’t get back up. A rescue team was able to bring the exhausted person back to the top of the rim.

Unfortunately, the dog was badly hurt and had to be put down at the scene. The owner didn’t suffer any life threatening injuries.

As an aside, the search and rescue team is comprised mainly of volunteers. Expenses are covered by the generosity of the community. You can purchase tickets for the cause at the Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office booth at the Twin Falls County Fair, which is still open through Labor Day.