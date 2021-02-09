Donations Being Accepted for Twin Falls Honor Wall

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Donations are being accepted to help build a memorial in Twin Falls to honor veterans and emergency responders.

The Twin Falls Community Foundation began accepting donation for the Twin Falls Honor Wall in late January. The wall is part of an effort by local businessman Scott Martin to honor military veterans, police, firefighters and first responders on the wall located in the Downtown Commons next to City Hall.

During a Twin Falls City Council meeting on November 9, Martin presented the proposal to the council to build the memorial for veterans within Twin Falls County. The memorial will feature plaques with the veteran's name and service along with an incased eternal flame.

The property is currently under the Twin Falls Urban Renewal Agency, but will be transferred to the city soon. Part of the proposal asked the city to help fund the construction with $45,000.

