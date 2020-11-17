Twin Falls Council Approve Veterans Memorial Wall

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-The Twin Falls City Council voted to approve a memorial to recognized veterans and first responders from the Twin Falls County area. Every member of the council voted in favor during the meeting on November 16, on the proposed "Twin Falls Honor Wall." The proposal was presented to the council previously in which several council members voiced their support for the project.

During the Twin Falls City Council meeting on November 9, local businessman Scott Martin presented the proposal to the council to build the memorial for veterans within Twin Falls County as well as police, firefighters and first responders. The proposed memorial would be installed on the wall behind the stage area at the downtown commons area next to City Hall. The memorial would feature plaques with the veteran's name and service along with an incased eternal flame.

The property is currently under the Twin Falls Urban Renewal Agency, but will be transferred to the city soon. Part of the proposal asked the city to help fund the construction with $45,000.