Don’t Cook Or Clean, Twin Falls Restaurants Open Thanksgiving Day

If you don't want to cook or worry about the clean-up on Thanksgiving Day there are some Twin Falls restaurants open on Thanksgiving Day. Many of them are only temporarily open or are requiring reservations.

If we missed any restaurants that are open on Thanksgiving, it was unintentional. Make sure you let us know so we can add them to the list of options.

Jakers Bar and Grill is open. It will not be a buffet this year but there will be all the traditional Thanksgiving options.

Elevation 486 is open but does require a reservation between noon and 4 pm.

Shari's is open on Thanksgiving from 7 am to 11 pm

Perkins is open

IHOP is open until 10 pm.

Black Bear Diner is open for Thanksgiving

Golden Corral

Johnny Carino's

Denny's is open all day, every day

Applebee's restaurants will be open

Sizzler will be open

St. Luke's hospital is going to be open and you can eat Thanksgiving there as well

I am sure there are plenty of restaurants that I am missing and again, please let us know so we can add them to the list.

There is still a little time for you to order take-out Thanksgiving dinner from places like Depot Grill and Smokey Bone among others.

Whatever you decide to do, have a happy and healthy Thanksgiving. Well, not too healthy, enjoy the pie. You deserve it.

