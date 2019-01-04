I know this may come as a surprise and bring about a tear or two (maybe sadness and maybe joy), but the Christmas break is over in Twin Falls and school starts again on Monday!

I, for one, am happy for school to start again. We have had a great break and spent fun times together - but my kids need the structured schedule of school! Make this weekend a memorable one with some of the FREE Cabin Fever Day events in Twin Falls. Activities include bowling, swimming, archery, music, and fun activities at the Herrett Center and the Twin Falls Public Library.