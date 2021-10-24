Double-fatal Head-on Crash Near Nampa Saturday

NAMPA, Idaho (KLIX)-A 20-year-old and 63-year-old were killed in a head-on crash west of Nampa Saturday morning. According to Idaho State Police, troopers responded at around 10:17 a.m. to Idaho Highway 55 and Hoskins Road where a Ford Focus sedan and Nissan Frontier pickup hit head-on. The driver of the Ford, the 20-year-old woman from Caldwell, crossed the center median and hit the Nissan, driven by a 63-year-old man from Marsing; both died at the scene. The crash blocked traffic for about three hours.

