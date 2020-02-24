Dr. Phil to Interview Lori Vallow’s Family This Week

We've been locked into this story for weeks and now we may get even more of an inside look at this crazy story as Dr. Phil sits down with Lori Vallow's family this week.

The episode with Lori's family will air this Thursday, February 27th on CBS.

If you are not caught up on the latest in this story, Lori Vallow's niece says Tylee Ryan and J.J. Vallow are part of a cult where "people are killed off like flies." and there is also surveillance video on KTVB that has just been released that shows the last time J.J. Vallow was seen back in September.

A Dateline episode brought to light how disturbing Lori's demeanor was after her estranged husband Charles Vallow was allegedly shot in "self-defense" by her brother Alex Cox, who also turned up dead in December from unknown causes. Lori was so unfazed by her estranged husband's passing that she threw a pool party that afternoon.

Lori was finally arrested for deserting her children among other charges and is currently behind bars in Hawaii on a $5,000,000 bond. She is due in court on March 2nd.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

Continue to pray that Tylee and J.J. will be found and it will be interesting to see what light this Dr. Phil episode sheds on this case.