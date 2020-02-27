Drake-Executive-Produced Top Boy TV Series Renewed for Fourth Season

One of Drake's favorite TV series Top Boy is set to return for a brand new season.

On Wednesday (Feb. 26), Netflix confirmed that the recently revived show has been renewed for a fourth season. The show's original cast Ashley Walters, Kane Robinson, Michael Ward and rapper Little Simz are all set to begin production of the next season this spring. Not long after Netflix approved the new season, Drake had to let the world know about the show's latest update.

"WE BAAAAAAAACK @topboynetflix," Drake wrote in the caption of his Instagram post featuring a photo of the new script.

Top Boy debuted back in 2011. After two seasons, the series went on hiatus. However, thanks to Drizzy's adoration for the series and the people at Netflix, Top Boy made a triumphant return for the third season in 2019.

The Scorpion rapper, who performed around the country last year, and his business partner Adel “Future” Nur serve as executive producers for the series along with Maverick Carter and Jamal Henderson for SpringHill Entertainment. The show's original writer Ronan Bennett is also set to return.

Back in 2017, there were reports that Drake would join the cast of the show as well as British rapper Skepta. However, neither of them have appeared on the series yet. While Drake did help revive the show, there's no confirmation that we'll see the "Behind Barz" rapper pop up during the fourth season.