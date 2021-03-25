It’s mud season in Twin Falls County. Even after relatively dry winter in a dry climate. Sheriff’s Deputies had to respond during the overnight hours into Thursday to a rescue in the South Hills. The people rescued were elderly. Since our overnights are still cold, being stuck in the hills, mountains and out in the desert could quickly turn deadly. Keep in mind. Cell service is spotty in some of the more isolated places you can find yourselves.

If you can, tell family, friends or neighbors where you plan to drive and when you plan to come home.

A couple of weeks ago, deputies responded to a call where a minivan had gotten stuck in mud. The people got out and had planned to walk to Highway 93 without realizing it was 20 miles away. There was mud and drifts of snow. A deputy told me at the time they were in danger when a helicopter spotted them and they were rescued. The van may be stuck until May, when the ground dries and a tow-truck can get to the scene.

A short while before that near tragedy, some snowmobile riders became lost after sunset in the South Hills. They eventually found a warming station. One was wearing sneakers and had been walking through mud and snow.

Two things. Know where you’re going and know the conditions. And have an emergency kit along for the ride. The second point, if you’re not sure of the conditions you should also know law enforcement is taking some risks. While they may be better prepared for the conditions, they’re still navigating the darkness and the same mud and snow.

