Drink Coco & Blanket-Up On Southwest Idaho Mountain Sleigh Rides

If you're enjoying the recent snow that has fallen throughout southern Idaho and are looking to spend some time outdoors immersed in it, then you might want to look into a Boise-area business that allows people to go "dashing through the snow" in horse-drawn sleigh rides through Idaho backcountry.

Winter arrives Monday. For more than nine months now, many of us have spent our time away from work couch-bound, isolating from our fellow human beings as we ride this pandemic out. It's enough to drive someone to the brink of madness.

Idaho Sleigh Rides, located just 50 miles north of Boise, is giving horse-drawn tours in the mountains north of the capital city. According to their Facebook page, bookings have been solid in the past few weeks, and they are planning these outdoor treks well through the holiday season.

There was a great video uploaded to YouTube on Christmas Eve of 2016 that shows just how magical of an experience this is. "Bookings have been filling quickly," according to the Facebook page, despite the Coronavirus pandemic. It's a good indication that the virus isn't dampening the holiday spirit here in Idaho.

To get more information on these sleigh rides, call 208-462-3416. They are doing runs seven days a week, by reservation through January. A complimentary warm drink is included in the service, and an on-site cafe prepares food at an additional cost.