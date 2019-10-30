Fish and Game Investigates Possible Poaching Case

(KLIX) – Two possible wildlife crimes are being investigated in central Idaho.

The Idaho Department of Fish and Game said it could use the public’s help regarding the two suspected poaching cases that happened in the Garden Valley/Lowman area.

During the evening of Oct. 20, a spike elk was shot and left to waste on the Terrace Lakes Golf Course near Crouch, the department said in a news release on Tuesday. The following evening around 5 p.m., a mule deer doe was shot and left to waste in the Rock Creek drainage near Lowman.

A witness to the latter suspected poaching incident reported seeing a late 1990s white Chevrolet pickup with 2C plates leaving the area around the time of the incident, according to the news release.

Evidence was collected at both scenes, but conservation officer Corey Taylor said he hopes to learn more about these cases from potential eyewitnesses.