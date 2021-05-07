Driver Injured When Train Hits Truck in St. Anthony

ST. ANTHONY, Idaho (KLIX)-A truck driver was flown to the hospital when his truck was struck by a train in eastern Idaho Thursday afternoon.

According to Idaho State Police, Steven Jenson, 25, of St. Anthony was pulled from his semi-truck by bystanders after it had been hit by the train on the passenger side at around 5:47 p.m. in St. Anthony. Jenson was flown to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center in Idaho Falls.

ISP said in a statement the driver failed to yield at the rail road crossing. The Fremont County Sheriff's Office, St. Anthony Police Department, Fremont County EMS, and South Fremont Fire all responded to the scene.

