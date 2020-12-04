BOISE, Idaho (KLIX)-Idaho State Police say the driver of a stolen vehicle left the scene after it went down an 800 foot embankment at Lucky Peak Reservoir Thursday afternoon.

According to ISP, on December 3, witnesses reported seeing a silver Toyota Tundra go off State Highway 21, just east of the dam, down the embankment at around 4:28 p.m. When troopers and emergency crews arrived they couldn't find the driver and figured they had fled the scene. Law enforcement later determined the pickup had been reported stolen.

ISP then put out a request to the public for any information on the possible driver and if anyone had seen where they may have gone. Pictures shared by ISP show a silver pickup below the waterline; the reservoir is not at full capacity at this time.

Idaho State Police