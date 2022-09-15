Two Arrested in Hailey on Felony Drug Charges

HAILEY, Idaho (KLIX)-Blaine County authorities say they allegedly found cocaine, a triple digit amount of cash, and firearms following a recent search warrant at a couple's Hailey home. Kerry and Karen Christiansen are facing multiple felony drug charges after the Blaine County Sheriff's Office Narcotics Enforcement Team (Net) searched their home in Hailey. Kerry is charged with five felony counts including possession of a controlled substance, trafficking in cocaine, unlawful possession of a firearm, and introduction of major contraband into a correctional facility. Karen is charged with one felony count of possession of a controlled substance. Investigators say they took into evidence more than four pounds of cocaine, $302,000 in cash, and 19 firearms and ammunition. Both were booked into the Blaine County Detention Center.

