Dry Conditions Allow Speed Week Races to Proceed as Planned
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Organizers of the Speed Week races at Utah's famous Bonneville Salt Flats say they have enough smooth, dry salt for the event this year.
The races was canceled two years in a row after wet, patchy and muddy salt made it impossible to mark out a raceway for cars, motorcycles and more. Bill Lattin, president of the Southern California Timing Association, says as long as conditions remain relatively dry before the Aug. 13 event, Speed Week will be on.
The race is the largest of several annual events at the flats, about 100 miles west of Salt Lake City. Racers have called on land managers to do more to protect the flats, which they say are deteriorating. Lattin said that even though conditions are looking better this year, racers worry about the long-term health of the flats.