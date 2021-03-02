ISP: Car in Pursuit Had “2T” License Plates

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KLXI)-Idaho State Police say a vehicle with Twin Falls County license plates rammed and disabled a patrol car during a pursuit near Idaho Falls.

According to ISP, a trooper had tried to stop a black Dodge Avenger with 2T license plates just south of Idaho Falls on Interstate 15 late February 26, when the driver sped off. The car exited the interstate onto a city street when another ISP trooper joined the pursuit. The trooper attempted to stop the Avenger, but the patrol car was damaged and couldn't continue on.

Idaho State Police

The first pursuing trooper then tried to use what is called a PIT maneuver to stop the car which was unsuccessful. The suspect car eventually went into a more populated area and the chase was called off for safety reasons.

The two suspects in the car appeared to be males and are considered dangerous. The ISP has asked for the public's help in possibly identifying the car and the suspects. Anyone with information can call 208-528-3450.