Blackfoot Man Arrested in Elko County After Pursuit

ELKO, Nevada (KLIX)-Elko County authorities arrested a Blackfoot, Idaho man following a domestic dispute and police chase on Wednesday.

According to the Elko County Sheriff's Office, Aldeshon Nappo, 29, is facing charges of domestic violence, driving under the influence, felony eluding, reckless driving, violation the basic speed rule, failure to obey a traffic control device and failure to stop at a red light. The charges stem from June 30, when deputies responded to a domestic dispute between two people. The sheriff's office said a driver had swerved a sedan towards the reporting person and was driving in circles around a female. Other reports said someone was trying to run a woman down.

When officers tried to make contact with the person driving the car, later identified as Nappo, he fled and led them on a chase fro about 15 minutes. The chase ended when the driver hit a concrete barrier. Nappo was taken to Northeastern Nevada Regional Hospital.

