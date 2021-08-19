Man Spots His Stolen Vehicle on I-84, Teens Arrested After Pursuit

Photo by Bill Oxford on Unsplash

MERIDIAN, Idaho (KLIX)-A 17-year-old and two 18-year-olds were arrested Thursday morning following a stolen vehicle pursuit when the owner of the car spotted it going down the interstate west of Boise. According to Idaho State Police, the 17-year-old boy from Nampa was charged with possession of stolen property, eluding a police officer, unlawful possession of a firearm, and resisting and obstructing an officer. Nikilas Knapp and Yisreal Verduzco, both 18, and of Boise, were both charged with possession of stolen property and resisting and obstructing an officer; a fourth suspect is still at-large.

According to ISP, the owner of a stolen Honda Civic reported seeing it at around 10:32 a.m. as it passed him on Interstate 84 in Canyon County. A trooper then found the car in Meridian and tried to pull it over, but the driver fled off the interstate. As the chase approached a school zone on South Happy Valley Road the officer performed a PIT maneuver and forced the car off the road and into a field. All four people in the car ran off, but were quickly apprehended, except for a fourth suspect.

The 17-year-old was booked into the Southwest Idaho Juvenile Detention Center in Caldwell while the two 18-year-olds were booked into the Canyon County Jail. The Meridian and Nampa police departments assisted with the chase along with the Ada County Sheriff's Office.

Get our free mobile app

Blissfully Beautiful Bliss Riverfront Home

The house for sale at 675 Bliss Grade in Bliss, ID is priced at $700,000. It's 3,100 square feet with four bedrooms and three bathrooms. It sits on almost three acres of river lined property, and has its very own personal dock.
Filed Under: I84, Idaho State Police, pursuit, stolen vehicle
Categories: Idaho News
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top