MERIDIAN, Idaho (KLIX)-A 17-year-old and two 18-year-olds were arrested Thursday morning following a stolen vehicle pursuit when the owner of the car spotted it going down the interstate west of Boise. According to Idaho State Police, the 17-year-old boy from Nampa was charged with possession of stolen property, eluding a police officer, unlawful possession of a firearm, and resisting and obstructing an officer. Nikilas Knapp and Yisreal Verduzco, both 18, and of Boise, were both charged with possession of stolen property and resisting and obstructing an officer; a fourth suspect is still at-large.

According to ISP, the owner of a stolen Honda Civic reported seeing it at around 10:32 a.m. as it passed him on Interstate 84 in Canyon County. A trooper then found the car in Meridian and tried to pull it over, but the driver fled off the interstate. As the chase approached a school zone on South Happy Valley Road the officer performed a PIT maneuver and forced the car off the road and into a field. All four people in the car ran off, but were quickly apprehended, except for a fourth suspect.

The 17-year-old was booked into the Southwest Idaho Juvenile Detention Center in Caldwell while the two 18-year-olds were booked into the Canyon County Jail. The Meridian and Nampa police departments assisted with the chase along with the Ada County Sheriff's Office.

