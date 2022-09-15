Search Continues for Suspect Following Pursuit Near Kimberly

New to Idaho with a family in tow? Welcome to the Gem State, neighbor!

If free fun is your clan's jam, the Treasure Valley is home to a trove of cool playgrounds and skateparks. Valley parents can pick from an array of open play spaces that fit their kids' ages, needs, and interests.

From splashpads to skateparks, to state-of-the-art playground equipment that accommodates differently-abled kiddos, Valley parks are built for serious play.



