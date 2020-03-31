Earthquake Felt In Southern Idaho And Surrounding States

Did you feel that? It looks like there was an earthquake that shook Idaho and surrounding states.

According to USGS, there is a reported 6.5 magnitude earthquake in Idaho west of Challis. According to officials it was about 20 miles north east of Stanley near the Shake Creek areas. We are getting reports from people around the Magic Valley who also heard it. Huge thanks to Israel Bravo who was able to catch some amazing photos of the quake.

A smaller aftershock rattled Stanley at about a 4.8 as well.

We will have more updates as they become available. If you felt it or it caused any damage to your property please let us know and send us photos.