I don’t believe they’re smoking the ganja before going up in the air. So what’s the cause of an inordinate number of plane crashes in eastern Idaho? It’s a question raised by Channel 7 in Boise.

I will not blame it on some Idaho Devil’s Triangle. There are probably smaller plane flights in that part of the state. The airstrip at Hailey is middle-range in size, and the same in Jackson. Boise would be the biggest landing strip in the state, but just about everywhere else, landing a plane means you’re piloting something small, and there’s nothing fancy about where you’re landing.

Does a Plane's Size Matter?

Just saying, because the planes are smaller, there are going to be more flights to get people in and out. Ergo, more flights probably increase the chance of a crash.

Throw in some weather conditions that can toss a small plane like a kite on an autumn day.

Still Better than Driving

I’ve rarely flown on small planes. I have been up in the air in a couple of World War II-era warplanes. Let’s say there weren’t many modern amenities. For a lot of smaller planes prowling the backcountry, we’re probably talking about older aircraft, and without a lot of whistles and bells.

Still, I suspect that catching a flight to Pocatello or Idaho Falls is probably not only faster but safer than driving. The sky isn’t nearly as chaotic as a drive along Interstate 15!

