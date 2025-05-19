Flying in Parts of Idaho is a Death Defying Ride

Flying in Parts of Idaho is a Death Defying Ride

UNSPLASH! Photo by Greg Rosenke on Unsplash

Is it Supernatural?

I don’t believe they’re smoking the ganja before going up in the air.  So what’s the cause of an inordinate number of plane crashes in eastern Idaho?  It’s a question raised by Channel 7 in Boise.

SEE MORE:  Plane Crashes in Idaho

UNSPLASH! Photo by Drew Beamer on Unsplash
loading...

I will not blame it on some Idaho Devil’s Triangle.  There are probably smaller plane flights in that part of the state.  The airstrip at Hailey is middle-range in size, and the same in Jackson.  Boise would be the biggest landing strip in the state, but just about everywhere else, landing a plane means you’re piloting something small, and there’s nothing fancy about where you’re landing.

Does a Plane's Size Matter?

Just saying, because the planes are smaller, there are going to be more flights to get people in and out.  Ergo, more flights probably increase the chance of a crash.

Throw in some weather conditions that can toss a small plane like a kite on an autumn day.

 

UNSPLASH! Photo by Brendan Sapp on Unsplash
loading...

Still Better than Driving

I’ve rarely flown on small planes.  I have been up in the air in a couple of World War II-era warplanes.  Let’s say there weren’t many modern amenities.  For a lot of smaller planes prowling the backcountry, we’re probably talking about older aircraft, and without a lot of whistles and bells.

Still, I suspect that catching a flight to Pocatello or Idaho Falls is probably not only faster but safer than driving.  The sky isn’t nearly as chaotic as a drive along Interstate 15!

News Radio 1310 KLIX logo
Get our free mobile app

DECODED: Here's What the Codes Mean That Flight Attendants Use While Flying

If you've ever heard flight attendants using code words during your flight, they're trying to convey a message to another flight attendant without the passengers knowing. Here are the meanings of the codes so you're in the know from now on while traveling. We found this list via the NY Post, by the way.

Gallery Credit: Chris Rollins

Filed Under: east idaho, flying
Categories: General, Idaho News, Lifestyle, Magic Valley News, News

More From News Radio 1310 KLIX