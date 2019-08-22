East Idaho Man Gets 25 Years for Child Sex Abuse

POCATELLO, Idaho (KLIX)-A Rigby man will spend at least 25 years behind bars for sex crimes committed against a four-year-old child last year.

According to U.S. Attorney Bart Davis, Joseph Harris, 32, has been sentenced to prison for sexual exploitation of a minor child by U.S. District Judge B. Lynn Winmill this week. Harris pleaded guilty in March of this year. He will serve a lifetime of supervised release once he is out of prison and will register as a sex offender.

Investigators found in February of 2018 that Harris had made child pornography by sexually abusing the four-year-old victim at his residence in Jefferson County, after allegations were brought up against him. They also found images of the abuse on his phone and he admitted in court to making them.

Harris will have to turn in the phone used in the crime. The investigation was conducted by the Homeland Security Investigations and the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office.