East Idaho Man Quickly Arrested for Alleged Bank Robbery

CHUBBUCK, Idaho (KLIX)-A robbery suspect did not get far from the bank he allegedly robbed earlier this morning in Chubbuck.

According to the Chubbuck Police Department, 59-year-old Daniel Best was arrested five minutes after he walked out of the Wells Fargo on Yellowstone Ave after police were called to a robbery at around 9:50 a.m. Monday.

Police said Best allegedly implied he had a gun, but one was never shown, and then left on foot. The Chubbuck Police could not release more information because the investigation is in the early stages. Other agencies, including the Pocatello Police Department helped apprehend the suspect.