AT LARGE: Idaho Bank Robber With Unicorn Tattoo Wanted

An Idaho man wanted for a parole violation who has a few distinct tattoos on his body is still being sought by state police after more than four months at large.

Have you seen Glen Reynolds? Reynolds is wanted as of February 8, 2021, for violating parole in a bank robbery case, according to his profile on the Idaho Department of Correction website.

Reynolds is 5'11", and 180 pounds. He has multiple tattoos, including the word "Boston," on his upper right arm. He also has a tattoo of a unicorn on his upper right chest, among others.

Reynolds has blondish-gray hair and blue eyes. If you know the whereabouts of Glen Reynolds, please call 208-658-2000, or your local police department.

