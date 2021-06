TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Twin Falls Police arrested two people suspected of robbing a gas station Thursday morning. According to police, Tyrell Hall, 33, and Janel Johnson 27, were arrested early Friday without incident. The pair allegedly walked into the Oasis Stop and Go gas station on Washington Street and Filer Ave during the 5 a.m. hour and demanded money. The pair left the scene in a black sedan.

Twin Falls Police

Twin Falls Police Department

Get our free mobile app