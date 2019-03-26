East Idaho Man Sentenced for Insurance Fraud

(KLIX) – A man from Idaho was sentenced on Monday for insurance fraud.

Seventh District Court Judge Joel E. Tingey withheld judgment and placed the man, 53-year-old Rexburg resident Sidney R. Pierce on probation for two years, according to a news release by Idaho Attorney General Lawrence Wasden. Pierce pleaded guilty in January.

The court ordered and then suspended 90 days discretionary jail time. Judge Tingey also ordered Pierce to complete 100 hours of community service and pay a $700 fine. The court may also order up to $1,560 in restitution at a later date.

Wasden said that it was revealed in the investigation that Pierce, who in July 2017 was an insurance agent, backdated a change in his own policy’s deductible after adding an additional vehicle to his coverage. He then filed a claim for damage to one of the vehicles’ windshields that occurred on a previous date.

The fraudulent backdating was an attempt to save $400, according to Wasden.