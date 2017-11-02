Eden Overpass Damaged by Tall Load, Closed to Traffic

EDEN, Idaho (KLIX) An overpass on Interstate 84 in Jerome County is closed off to traffic after being damaged by a high load Wednesday afternoon. The Idaho Transportation Department says the Eden Road overpass was struck by a truck carrying an excavator that was too high to safely pass underneath. The equipment hit the three bridge girders supporting the 1600 East Road bridge. ITD will keep the overpass closed while engineers determine if traffic can safely travel over the bridge. Drivers will need to cross I-84 on Valley Road or use the State Highway 50 interchange (Exit 182). The crash happened in a construction zone where traffic on the interstate is already reduced down to two lanes of travel.